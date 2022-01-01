Search Query
KNKX Staff
News
Music
Leadership
Digital
Development
Finance & Admin.
Business Support
News
Mayowa Aina
Special Projects Reporter & Producer
Florangela Davila
News Director
Lilly Ana Fowler
Social Justice Reporter
Scott Greenstone
Reporter
Will James
Special projects Reporter and Producer
Amy Jeffries
Assistant News Director
Kirsten Kendrick
Morning Edition Host
Grace Madigan
Arts & Culture Reporter
Vivian McCall
Morning Edition Producer and Sunday Weekend Edition Host
Dave Meyer
Weekend Edition Saturday Host
Guy Nelson
On-Call News Host
Bellamy Pailthorp
Environment Reporter
Kari Plog
South Sound reporter
Music
Abe Beeson
New Cool & Jazz Host
Steve Edwards
Evening Jazz Host
Carol Handley
Director of Music Programming
Paige Hansen
Midday Jazz Host
Stephanie Anne Johnson
The Grooveyard Host
Matt Jorgensen
New Music Review Host
John Kessler
All Blues Host
Robin Lloyd
Jazz Reporter & Jazz Host
Mary McCann
Jazz Host
Nick Morrison
Production Manager
Carl Pogue
Jazz24 Music Director
Terae Stefon
Jazz Host
Ken Wiley
Art Of Jazz Host
Jim Wilke
Jazz Northwest Host
Leadership
Steve Albertson
Director of Administration
Joey Cohn
General Manager
Mary Dunaway
Director of Development
Matt Lindenburg
Director of Content
Digital
Parker Miles Blohm
Digital Media Manager
Lowell Kiesow
Chief Engineer
Justin Steyer
Director of Digital Media & Technology
Cara Kuhlman
Online Managing Editor
Development
Development
Kaarin Austin
Director of Major and Planned Giving
Paige Dahlke
Individual Giving Coordinator
Adrian Florez
Marketing and Events Specialist
Brenda Goldstein-Young
Marketing/Promotions Director
Erik Hanberg
Marketing & Communications Manager
Ashley Jones
Education Manager
Alex Krajkowski
Data and Gift Processing Assistant
Kaisa Lightfoot
Partner Giving Manager
Sarah McAtee
Associate Director of Development
Brandi Saunders
Listener Services Manager
Matt Taylor
Major Gifts Officer
Kelly Zaborowski
Member Services Manager
Finance & Admin.
Jenna Chapman
Accounting Assistant
Terell Hollins
Director of Finance
Business Support
Laura Adamson
Traffic Coordinator
Nicole Gordon
Traffic Assistant
Jody Levin
Business Support
Nick Hinds
Account Executive
Dave Pridemore
Account Executive
Jen Wisbey
Director of Business Support