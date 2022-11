Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career.

Outside of work, Freddy enjoys hikes, bike rides and trying new restaurants. He is excited to learn from and get to know the people at KNKX and in the Pacific Northwest.