Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment beat for KNKX, where she has worked since 1999. Bellamy likes reporting stories about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities.

Fluent in German, Bellamy worked in Berlin and has a masters in journalism from Columbia University. From 2000-2012, she covered the business and labor beat for KNKX. Outside work, she practices yoga, enjoys tasting new foods and is frequently on the water with her rowing team.