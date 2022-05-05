Bellamy PailthorpEnvironment Reporter
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment beat for KNKX, where she has worked since 1999. Bellamy likes reporting stories about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities.
Fluent in German, Bellamy worked in Berlin and has a masters in journalism from Columbia University. From 2000-2012, she covered the business and labor beat for KNKX. Outside work, she practices yoga, enjoys tasting new foods and is frequently on the water with her rowing team.
A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. Tacoma has fewer trees than any other city in the Puget Sound region – and some of the most aggressive goals to change that.
A long-awaited decision on the Makah tribe’s application to conduct a whale hunt will come within a year, according to federal regulators with NOAA Fisheries who issued a supplemental environmental impact statement on July 1. The supplemental EIS includes a new preferred alternative that the agency is recommending for approval.
A year ago, Washington state experienced a meteorological phenomenon known as a 'heat dome' that lasted for a week and killed hundreds across the region. Temps spiked as high as 110 degrees in Olympia and Quileute on the coast; SeaTac recorded an all-time high of 108. KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp shares what public officials learned from this climate disaster.
Seattle area protesters turned out in full force on Friday in reaction to the Supreme court decision that overturned Roe V. Wade. Thousands of protestors gathered, demanding protection for abortion rights.
On Wednesday, a Washington state jury ordered Cooke Aquaculture to pay the Lummi Nation $595,000 in damages for a 2017 net pen collapse. Canada also announced plans to phase out open water net pens in the province.
As boating season heats up, so do encounters with marine wildlife. Concerned citizens aim to educate others on whale wise behavior. State wildlife officials appreciate the help with their force spread thin and different enforcement protocols for the endangered southern resident orcas and transient, or Bigg's, killer whales.
Only two species of turtles in Washington are native. And one of those, the western pond turtle, nearly went extinct here in the 1990s. 30 years ago, the state began collaborating with partners at the Woodland Park Zoo to bring them back.
A group of native carvers from the Lummi Nation has hit the road again from Bellingham. The House of Tears Carvers will make stops in Oregon, Idaho and Washington over the next two weeks, as they call for dam removal on the Lower Snake River, through storytelling, conversation and prayer.
Members of the Muckleshoot Tribe joined officials from King County this week to celebrate completion of an important levee removal project east of Auburn, Wash. The massive Lones Levee was built in 1959.