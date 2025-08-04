Seattle native Paul Carlson grew up in a musical family. He is a cellist and currently performs with Thalia Symphony Orchestra.

Jazz influenced him through his parents’ Saturday evening radio listening to The Swing Years and Beyond. In high school, he played sousaphone and trombone in the jazz ensemble under Clarence Acox at Garfield High School.

Seeking a music-related career, Paul entered radio and has worked at a variety of Northwest radio stations including KPLU, now KNKX. An avid volleyball player Paul loves extended travel to Mexico, cooking, gardening and camping.