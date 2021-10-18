-
Often using an electric Hammond organ, soul jazz drew influences from gospel, blues and R&B and, of course, the popular soul genre. Stephanie Anne Johnson explores the early days of the soul jazz.
Free jazz might shove you a bit – or a lot – out of your comfort zone. Carl Pogue suggests that might not be such a bad thing.
In the 1960s, a lyrical Brazilian style of music lent a sweet touch to jazz. Robin Lloyd has the story of the bossa nova for the KNKX and Jazz24 A History of Jazz project.
Joey DeFrancesco brought his trio to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley recently to celebrate his new album More Music. While here, he played a special set just for KNKX listeners, and talked to KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson about his continued growth as a musician.
In the 1950s and early '60s, jazz lovers got a bit territorial. There were two main sounds of jazz—the East Coast hard bop sound and the mellower West Coast sound— called "West Coast cool" — or simply "cool jazz."
This week's show begins with the Jill Townsend Big Band from Vancouver B.C. playing music by the late saxophonist Ross Taggart, then we dip down to Portland for a trio with John Gross and Dave Frishberg and Charlie Doggett. We'll have Seattle guitarist Marco de Carvalho, revisit The Evergreen Classic Jazz Band and hear favorites by Oregon and Ernestine Anderson.
Record Store Day on April 23 offers plenty of cool vinyl for jazz fans. Abe Beeson previews vinyl debuts, re-issues and unique recordings from Albert Ayler, Chet Baker, Bill Evans, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and more.
Coinciding with the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Ernesto Lecuona’s passing in 2023, guitarist Luis Mario Ochoa hopes that his new album "Forever Lecuona" will keep the music of this prolific composer alive.
You got the music – and I have the words! But more than that - it’s a singer-songwriter taking a musical line and singing original lyrics. It’s mutual appreciation of poetry and vocals. Paige Hansen walks us down the ‘vocalese’ road and it's role in jazz as part of KNKX and Jazz24's A History of Jazz project.
KNKX’s Paige Hansen hosted a studio session with the Lady Cats from Central Washington University, recorded at Boxley's.
Derived from the soloing of the swing era, musicians Charlie Christian, Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie and others expanded the language of jazz with bebop, then known as "modern jazz."
New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz but “America’s music” did some growing up in Kansas City. For Jazz Appreciation Month, Paige Hansen details the differences that made Kansas City jazz stand out.
Studio Sessions from KNKX feature some of the best jazz and blues musicians performing in the KNKX studios in downtown Seattle, WA. Featuring artists such as Arturo Sandoval, Gregory Porter, Christian McBride and more!
Music by the best resident musicians from Seattle, Portland and Vancouver are featured, and the program also includes news about the best places to go for live jazz in the region. In addition, Jim Wilke goes on location to concerts, clubs and jazz festivals to record performances by resident and visiting artists for playback on Jazz Northwest. These one-of-a-kind recordings are available nowhere else!