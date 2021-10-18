Brian McMillen / Brianmcmillen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

You got the music – and I have the words! But more than that - it’s a singer-songwriter taking a musical line and singing original lyrics. It’s mutual appreciation of poetry and vocals. Paige Hansen walks us down the ‘vocalese’ road and it's role in jazz as part of KNKX and Jazz24's A History of Jazz project.