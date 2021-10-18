© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music

About This Section
The latest features and news about jazz and blues. Also featuring episodes and podcasts of Jazz Northwest and Studio Sessions and other music samplings from jazz artists in the northwest and around the world.
  • StudioSessions.jpg
    Studio Sessions
    Studio Sessions from KNKX feature some of the best jazz and blues musicians performing in the KNKX studios in downtown Seattle, WA. Featuring artists such as Arturo Sandoval, Gregory Porter, Christian McBride and more!
  • JazzNW.png
    Jazz Northwest
    Music by the best resident musicians from Seattle, Portland and Vancouver are featured, and the program also includes news about the best places to go for live jazz in the region. In addition, Jim Wilke goes on location to concerts, clubs and jazz festivals to record performances by resident and visiting artists for playback on Jazz Northwest. These one-of-a-kind recordings are available nowhere else!