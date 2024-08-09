-
The Grants Pass City Council voted Wednesday to ban camping on public property, including parks, and create four sites across the city where homeless people can go set up their tents.
-
No one survived the trip aboard the experimental submersible owned by OceanGate, a company in Washington state that has since suspended operations. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday.
-
The decision will keep the law in effect until the court hears arguments, possibly this fall, in the state’s appeal of the lower court ruling.
-
57 percent of unhoused women report domestic violence as their immediate cause of homelessness. SCOTUS’ decision on homeless encampments could further limit their options.
-
After the U.S. Supreme Court decision that local governments can punish people for sleeping in public spaces, what are the possible effects here in Washington?
-
15 current or retired Joint Base Lewis-McChord servicemen are seeking $5 million in damages for sexual abuse they say to have suffered from a military doctor who worked at the base.
-
On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the city’s ban against homeless people camping in public spaces.
-
Abortion has become more diffuse, thanks to the rise of telehealth and abortion pills. Both are under fire in the courts and state legislatures.
-
The deal involves the Sackler family paying up to $6 billion to help states, cities, and tribes address the harms of the opioid addiction epidemic.
-
The decision is a win for Western cities that wanted more powers to manage record homelessness. But advocates for the unhoused say the decision will do nothing to solve the larger problem
-
The jury deliberated for three days before finding Nelson guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for shooting Jesse Sarey twice outside a convenience store.
-
The decision brings abortion back into the political limelight as a major controversy, just months before the presidential election.