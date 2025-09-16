Izzy Ross edits, reports and manages digital news at KNKX. She's passionate about using local radio to explore different facets of life. Previously, Izzy was the Great Lakes climate reporter for Grist and Interlochen Public Radio. She spent five years as a reporter and news director at KDLG in Alaska, producing award-winning local news in Bristol Bay and leading the annual Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. Her work has appeared in many outlets, including National Native News and NPR. She graduated from Smith College and reported on stand-up comedy in Berlin on a Fulbright Journalism Fellowship. She likes baking, dance and a wide range of TV. Tips: iross@knkx.org.