All Blues
Saturday & Sunday at 6PM-12AM
Tune to KNKX every Saturday & Sunday at 6PM for All Blues hosted by John Kessler. Journey through blues history with iconic artists and today's rising stars.
Latest From John Kessler
Bluesman Cedric Burnside visits the KNKX studios for an exclusive solo session performance.
Cedric Burnside carries the legacy and the future of North Mississippi, or Hill Country blues, and he’ll be at the Tractor Tavern in Seattle on May 23.
Blues queen Ruthie Foster stopped by the KNKX studios to sing and play, and talk with KNKX All Blues host John Kessler.
Mavis Staples started singing with her family, the Staples Singers, in the '50s. With a voice that belied her tiny size, she eventually became the center of attention of the group.
The Wood Brothers, bassist Chris Wood and guitarist Oliver Wood, celebrate their latest album Heart is the Hero in a KNKX studio session.
Harmonica master and band leader Lee Oskar brought his band to the KNKX studios to perform for our listeners.