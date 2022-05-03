Cara Kuhlman is KNKX's online managing editor. Prior to KNKX, she work at Seattle-based technology and business news site GeekWire for six years and was the editor of Fremont Universe, a local neighborhood blog. A graduate of the University of Oregon, she received a certificate in narrative nonfiction writing from the University of Washington and participated in the second cohort of CUNY's Entrepreneurial Journalism Creators program.