Justus Sanchez

Justus arrived from KBEM FM Jazz 88.5 in Minneapolis, and the Association of Minnesota Public Educational Radio Stations (AMPERS), in the fall of 2023. For nine years he held many roles including Jazz Host and Production Director, producing a variety of programming highlighting new jazz artists, indigenous voices, veterans, history and beyond.

Justus is passionate about the power of music and its ability to bring people together. He hopes to share unique and diverse music to broaden musical horizons and bring his appreciation for different genres and artists to Evening Jazz. He’s excited to discover more great music and to connect to the Northwest music scene and share it with you on KNKX!