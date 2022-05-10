Kirsten KendrickMorning Edition Host
In the latest installment of our series "Going Deep," we're catching up with Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian, who grew up in Bremerton and spent years commuting to Tacoma to swim. He competed in three Summer Olympics winning a total of eight medals. In 2019, after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, he underwent surgery and the challenge of getting back to the pool.
It's been week since the Washington primarily elections and officials are still methodically counting votes. With 40,000 ballots to go, Olympia Correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk key races, including the contest for Washington Secretary of State and Joe Kent's current lead over Jaime Herrera Beutler for the state's 3rd Congressional District.
Early results from Washington's primary election are in. Results could tighten up as election officials count votes in the coming days. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX's Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about what we know so far.
Washington already has protections in place for people seeking abortions. But more protections could be coming following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the law preventing sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding, KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talks with Patricia "Trish" Bostrom of Mercer Island about playing sports in a pre-Title IX world. A nationally-ranked tennis player in the 1970s, her biggest battle may have been the right to play in the first place. She even sued the University of Washington.
As mass shootings continue to occur around the country, many people are watching to see if Congress passes any new gun safety laws. Here in Washington state, there are already several gun safety laws in effect. Some came from the legislature and others came from citizens. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to provide an overview.
Members of Washington's Congressional delegation are reacting to yesterday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Multiple elected leaders call for strengthening gun laws, both at the local and national level, to prevent another school shooting.
Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins discusses his reporting on cases where parents decide to send their children with developmental disabilities to out-of-state, therapeutic boarding schools after exhausting their options in Washington. He found these cases highlight institutional gaps in key support services for these families, a problem only made worse during the pandemic.
‘This isn’t the department it claims to be’: Allegations of institutional racism in Tacoma police forceA new Seattle Times investigation describes allegations of racism in the Tacoma Police Department a retired officer documented over two decades. Valencia Brooks, a Black woman, worked for the department for 30 years and filed 18 complaints.
The National Hockey League's draft lottery happens Tuesday. It will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2022 NHL draft in July. Following their inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken are expected to be major players in the draft.