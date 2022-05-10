Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten fell in love with radio in college. She is also a morning person and loves that she is a companion to listeners as they start their day. Kirsten was born in Ohio and lived in Dallas and Miami before moving to the Pacific Northwest in 2000. She is active in the public radio host community and loves sports. She works with a boxing trainer and is a volunteer Little League umpire. Kirsten and her husband live in Seattle with their son and their dog, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever.