Myah Rose (they/them/she/her) is a dynamic radio host with KNKX and Jazz 24, bringing a love of storytelling and music to the airwaves. Originally from Columbus, Georgia, and now based in Seattle, Myah holds a master’s degree from the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

Their journey in broadcasting began as the first Announcing Fellow for Classical KING FM, where they transitioned to a full-time host position until May 2024. Myah’s background in operatic performance and public speaking enriches their work, from pre-show talks with the Seattle Symphony and Seattle Opera to community engagement in the arts.

Myah brings this diverse experience to the KNKX audience with passion and a commitment to sharing the richness of jazz with listeners.