President Joe Biden plans to mark Earth Day in Seattle on Friday, but he's struggled to make progress on a sweeping environmental agenda. Some of his plans for fighting climate change remain stalled on Capitol Hill, particularly hundreds of billions of dollars for tax credits to support clean energy. At the same time, scientists have escalated their warnings about the potential effects of global warming.
Often using an electric Hammond organ, soul jazz drew influences from gospel, blues and R&B and, of course, the popular soul genre. Stephanie Anne Johnson explores the early days of the soul jazz.
Alcohol and blood donation don't seem at first glance to go together. But that pairing is one of several creative strategies deployed by major Pacific Northwest blood centers to drum up more donors this spring.
COVID-19This decision to appeal comes just two days after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal mask mandate.
A lawyer for a man accused of fatally shooting an Everett police officer in March says he plans to plead guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and other charges. The Daily Herald reports Richard Rotter plans to enter the pleas in the death of officer Dan Rocha Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court.
Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington company that has built a fully electric commuter airplane, got a hefty boost this week when one of the nation’s largest commuter airlines, Cape Air, signed a letter of intent to buy 75 of the Eviation Alice model. The nine-passenger airplane produces no carbon emissions. It's expected to take a maiden flight this year.
Zev Feldman, co-president of Resonance Records, is the guy who single-handedly made Record Store Day a red-letter date for fans of classic jazz.
Joey DeFrancesco brought his trio to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley recently to celebrate his new album More Music. While here, he played a special set just for KNKX listeners, and talked to KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson about his continued growth as a musician.
In the 1950s and early '60s, jazz lovers got a bit territorial. There were two main sounds of jazz—the East Coast hard bop sound and the mellower West Coast sound— called "West Coast cool" — or simply "cool jazz."
Jazz Caliente
- Guitarist Luis Mario Ochoa pays tribute to prolific Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona
- Omar Sosa's trio brings the light with new album, "SUBA"
- 2022 Grammy nominees for Best Latin Jazz album featured on Jazz Caliente this week
- Natalie Cressman and Ian Faquini release "Auburn Whisper" April 15, appear at Seattle's Royal Room March 27