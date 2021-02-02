© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Joe Biden
Carolyn Kaster/AP
/
AP
Politics
This Earth Day, Biden faces 'headwinds' on climate agenda
The Associated Press
President Joe Biden plans to mark Earth Day in Seattle on Friday, but he's struggled to make progress on a sweeping environmental agenda. Some of his plans for fighting climate change remain stalled on Capitol Hill, particularly hundreds of billions of dollars for tax credits to support clean energy. At the same time, scientists have escalated their warnings about the potential effects of global warming.
Temple of Justice in Olympia
Parker Miles Blohm
/
KNKX
Law
Supreme Court: State law preempts city gun storage ordinance
The Associated Press
Steve Redman
/
National Park Service
Government
Dozens of Northwest place names include a slur; people are coming up with replacements
Tom Banse
4/20 Cannabis Banking
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
AP
Government
Pot shop robberies, deaths fuel calls for US banking bill
The Associated Press
Jimmy Smith sits at his organ in his home with awards and photos on a wall in the background.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
/
AP
Jazz
Organs, gospel music and a steady groove established soul jazz
Stephanie Anne Johnson
Often using an electric Hammond organ, soul jazz drew influences from gospel, blues and R&B and, of course, the popular soul genre. Stephanie Anne Johnson explores the early days of the soul jazz.
