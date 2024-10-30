-
Authorities believe the man who set fire to ballot boxes in Portland and nearby Vancouver, Washington, had a “wealth of experience” in metal fabrication and welding.
If approved, Initiative 2117 would prohibit Washington state agencies from imposing any kind of carbon tax and repeal the state's “cap and invest” law on carbon emissions.
Two small business owners in Pierce County — one Republican one Democrat are running for the Washington state House of Representatives.
Lots of money is pouring into two critical races for Washington's legislature this year — and some big name companies are pitching in to support Republicans.
Since being elected in 2018, Democrat Kim Schrier has faced competitive races to keep her seat in Washington’s expansive 8th Congressional District. This election is no different.
U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez says she didn’t vote for Trump but has avoided questions about whether she voted for Harris.
Longtime sheriff’s department employee Patti Jackson is racing against Seattle Police Department vet Keith Swank to lead one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the region.
There's a lot of the attention on races at the top of the ticket, but with a number of wide open seats, some Washington state legislative races are raking in lots of cash.
Tanya Woo and Alexis Mercedes Rinck are vying for Position 8 with different stances on big issues like crime, homelessness and the city budget.
The public lands commissioner race is shaping up to be a clash over forest management styles – and how to best use that resource in the face of climate change.
The past two open races for governor in Washington have been incredibly close. But the Washington State Republican Party's uphill climb to break Democrats’ 40-year grip on the governor’s office has not gotten any easier.
Candidates elected to the Whatcom County Charter Review Commission could give voters a chance for a different election format with ranked choice voting.