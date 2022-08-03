Amy Jeffries is KNKX's assistant news director. Prior to KNKX, she was the daily news editor at WUNC in Chapel Hill and a founding editor of the Kansas News Service. She has edited and reported for Patch.com, GlobalPost, and the Associated Press.

Originally from Connecticut, she is a graduate of Wesleyan University and has a master's in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley. She has cheered on UCONN, the LSU Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Durham Bulls and now, the Mariners and Seattle Storm. She grows potatoes and unwieldy squash plants on a Seattle roof.

