Join the KNKX Business Community
Support public media. Elevate your brand. Make a local impact.
The KNKX Business Community is a new way for businesses to support trusted, independent public media and connect with one of the most engaged, values-driven audiences in the Northwest. For just $850 annually, your business can help keep public media strong and accessible for everyone, while connecting with a powerful audience that listens, engages, and supports.
As a Business Community Member, your company will be recognized for standing behind local journalism, jazz, blues, and cultural storytelling that makes a difference. At the same time, you'll gain visibility, community goodwill, and exclusive perks throughout the year.Join Today
Thank you to the supporting members of the KNKX Business Community!
Frequently Asked Questions
Why join?
- Reach 590,000+ weekly listeners across western Washington
- Align your brand with values of community, sustainability, and independent journalism
- Enhance your image with a loyal, socially-conscious audience
- Support trusted reporting and cultural programming, including KNKX's renowned jazz and blues
What you get – $850 annually:
- Recognition on the KNKX Business Community web page
- Acknowledgment in KNKX e-newsletters as a Business Community Member
- Logo visibility on rotating digital display ads on KNKX.org throughout the year celebrating our Business Community Members
- Opportunity to add an on-air Sustainer Sponsorship package
Plus, employee perks:
- Early access to KNKX events
- Special members-only opportunities
Who should join?
- Local businesses that value community impact
- Socially responsible companies
- Corporate partners committed to positive change
- Brands ready to stand for something meaningful
Questions? We’d love to hear from you. Contact Jennifer Wisbey at jwisbey@knkx.org.