Latest results for Pierce County executive and sheriff races

The races for Pierce County executive and sheriff are becoming clearer after a second round of election results on Wednesday.

In the race for county executive,

Democrat Ryan Mello is holding onto his lead against Republican challenger Kelly Chambers, who currently serves as a state representative for the 25th district. Mello is the current chair for the Pierce County Council.

Mello has 51% of the vote to Chambers’ 48%.

Republican Bruce Dammeier has served as executive since 2016 and will reach his term limit at the end of the year.

In the Pierce County Sheriff's race, newcomer Keith Swank is hanging onto his lead against Patti Jackson, who has worked with the sheriff's office in various roles since 1989. Swank is leading Jackson by 3 percentage points.

Swank served over 30 years with the Seattle Police Department and recently retired. He said he'd be tough on crime.

Jackson's campaign has focused on policy and collaboration, pitching herself as the pragmatic candidate.

Current Sheriff Ed Troyer declined to run for re-election.

See the latest Pierce County results.

