School Of Jazz

Rhapsody Project Songsters explore the roots of American music in the KNKX studios

By Terae Stefon,
Cara Kuhlman
Published February 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Curiosity filled the air when the Rhapsody Songsters visited KNKX’s Seattle studios. After a carefully crafted rehearsal, the group of young adults served up jazz standards from the 1930s and 1940s, filling KNKX’s Studio X with classical and manouche jazz, just one slice of their repertoire.

Through music, education and community activism, The Rhapsody Project's Songster program serves Seattle youth ages 12 - 22 who want to play music in social and performance settings. They carry the tradition as “songsters,” master musicians who specialize in a variety of genres and music including blues, spirituals, waltz and manouche jazz.

Mariah Roberson, Fredy Andres Pesante-Castro and Neige Kisenga have been with the Rhapsody Songsters for several years and continue to hone their craft as songsters. These young musicians have a unique enthusiasm for classical genres. They have developed a community of open-minded musicians and are breaking the mold for a new generation of Pacific Northwest artists.

“I find that being a songster, for me, is just about being in community with others,” Andres said.

True to the theme of community, the Rhapsody Project has a new workshop space alongside other arts nonprofits at Seattle's King Street Station. The new space opened in October and is a hub for music programming, but also a space where Roberson repairs instruments and youth can listen to a recently donated record collection.

Enjoy the fresh energy the Rhapsody Songsters bring to these well-traveled tunes, and don't miss hearing from the musicians themselves to learn more about the Rhapsody Project, local music education and their thriving music community.

Musicians:

  • Mariah Roberson - guitar, piano, vocals
  • Fredy Andres Pesante - Castro-bass
  • Neige Kisenga - violin, vocals
  • Joe Seamons - guitar, vocals (mentor)

Songs:

  1. I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire (The Ink Spots)
  2. Up a Lazy River (Hoagy Carmichael and Sidney Arodin)
  3. Sweet Sue (Django Reinhardt)
School Of Jazz School of JazzJoe SeamonsThe Rhapsody Project
Terae Stefon
Born and raised in Seattle, Terae Stefon is a graduate of Franklin High School and attended Saint Martin’s University. Terae found his way into radio by volunteering at local community radio stations HollowEarth and RainierAvenue Radio and then at Total Traffic, keeping the region moving as a traffic reporter and producer.
Cara Kuhlman
Cara Kuhlman is KNKX's online managing editor. Prior to KNKX, she worked at Seattle-based technology and business news site GeekWire for six years. A University of Oregon graduate, she's also studied narrative nonfiction writing and journalism entrepreneurship.
