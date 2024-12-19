The Royal Room announces a new owner will take over in 2025

The Royal Room, a live music venue in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood known for its jazz programming, announced this week that a new owner will be taking over in the new year.

The buyer is Reese Tanimura, managing director at Northwest Folklife. Tanimura is a musician, songwriter and longtime member of the Rain City Jazz Orchestra.

Founded in 2011 by partners Tia Matthies, Steve Freeborn, and Wayne Horvitz, the multi-purpose space includes a live music venue, restaurant and bar. It is also home to ongoing projects such as The Royal Room Collective Music Ensemble, Electric Circus, and South Hudson Music Project.

The name "The Royal Room" came with the space at 5000 Rainier Ave. South, and stuck. The partners' vision for the venue emphasized its community. First, by providing South Seattle with live music six to seven nights a week, and by creating a destination for local and touring musicians.

Tanimura told KNKX that discussions of a sale with the Royal Room team started almost five years ago but were put on hold due to the pandemic. About 18 months ago, the conversation resumed and led to a final deal.

"I’m just really hoping to continue the business, mostly as it is," Tanimura said. "I'm excited to try some foodie things and make use of that space."

Tanimura will continue in her role with Northwest Folklife, adding that it's part of the same ecosystem.

"I've brought artists back and forth, both artists that I have met through Folklife, like in the 'Womxn & Blues' series at the Royal Room, and then vice versa," Tanimura said. "I think the base of it is really trying to make more opportunities for artists to do what they do best."

The Royal Room A crowd fills The Royal Room's restaurant and bar during a show. Designed with musicians in mind, the venue has a Steinway grand piano and Hammond B3 organ.

The nonprofit South Hudson Music Project, led by Horvitz, will continue to work in tandem with the Royal Room. Tanimura spoke highly of Horvitz's contributions and the opportunity to work with him directly.

"I think he's really committed to figuring out ways to sort of bolster how we are able to support shows that are not always commercially viable," she said.

She also aims to expand the Royal Room's community by engaging younger and queer audiences, and bringing in more musicians and performers of color. And while it has been a challenging time for arts organizations and venues, Tanimura is excited.

"It's still an important part of our ecosystem that needs tending with a lot of love and it'll find its way. So that's what I'm leaning into, is a lot of the community that, have worked with me and fed me for years," she said.

There's even a party planned as the Royal Room turns the page on this new chapter. The community is invited to say goodbye and hello at a New Year's Eve celebration, with, of course, live music.

Editor's note: KNKX partners with Northwest Folklife Festival and the Royal Room on shows presented throughout the year.