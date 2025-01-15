Four Seattle area high schools qualify for Essentially Ellington

Pack your saxophones, trumpets and trombones. Four Seattle area jazz bands — Bothell High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Garfield High School and Roosevelt High School — are heading to New York City in May.

Each year, the top high school jazz bands from around the country are invited to compete at Essentially Ellington at New York's Lincoln Center. The Seattle area is known for making a strong showing over the years, a reputation further cemented by the number of bands that qualified for the 30th edition of the competition and festival.

This year, organizers have selected 30 bands, instead of 15, to compete in the finals and extended the competition from three to five days. The competition will include international high schools for the first time too, with ensembles from Australia, Japan and Spain.

"So many great musicians have come through the program, and many of them have had a profound impact on the scene,” said Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center managing and artistic director, in a press release.

For some, Essentially Ellington is the apex of their high school jazz band career. It's an exciting trip across the country with their ensemble; it's a goal to work towards; and, of course, it's a tough competition.

"The music performed on stage is difficult, so the pressure can create an environment similar to playing in a competitive sports setting," wrote two Garfield High School students, Peter Strickland and Gianni Maisano-Torres, in an article for KNKX last year.

"The kids who play at this festival are skilled and work incredibly hard."

Learn more what it takes to practice, prepare and perform at Essentially Ellington from KNKX's 2024 series Behind-the-scenes with Garfield Jazz. And check out KNKX's School of Jazz performances for sessions with these, and many other, student jazz bands from around Western Washington.