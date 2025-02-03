Samara Joy, säje and Norah Jones among 2025 Grammy winners

The 67th Grammy Awards put on a big show. But with 94 categories, it can be easy to miss the wins of some talented artists.

Samara Joy won Best Jazz Vocal Album for A Joyful Holiday and Best Jazz Performance for "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" featuring Sullivan Fortner. Joy is now five for five, winning each time she's been nominated since winning Best New Artist in 2023.

The jazz vocal quartet säje, featuring Seattle native Sara Gazarek and Tacoma native Johnaye Kendrick, won their second Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for their single “Alma,” featuring Regina Carter. They were also nominated in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappalla category.

Norah Jones collected her 10th Grammy on Sunday, winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Visions, which started as a series of voice memos Jones recorded late at night.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Jon Batiste also scored two wins for American Symphony, a documentary about his life and music career while his wife undergoes treatment for leukemia. He won for Best Music Film and Best Song Written for Visual Media, for the film track "It Never Went Away."

Centennial, an album featuring 1923 recordings of King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band, won Best Historical Album. Writer Ricky Riccardi won Best Album Notes for the Archeophone Records set which includes an 80-page book.

Here are more winners in jazz, blues and related categories:

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: "Remembrance" — Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina and Reinaldo de Jesus

Best Alternative Jazz Album: No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti

Best Traditional Blues Album: Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Mileage — Ruthie Foster

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Janelle Monae performs "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough" as a tribute to Quincy Jones during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The evening also included an all-star tribute to Quincy Jones, who died in November. The tribute included Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe, who honored Jones' contributions to the hits of Michael Jackson.

Quincy Jones had strong ties to Bremerton and Seattle, where he spent his formative years and discovered his love of music.

KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick contributed to this story.