Stephanie Anne Johnson with Jeff Fielder live at Blue Mouse Theatre

Vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Stephanie Anne Johnson took the stage earlier this month for a special event, part of our KNKX Connects to Tacoma series.

Guitarist and producer Jeff Fielder joined Johnson on stage at the Blue Mouse Theatre, a historic venue in Tacoma's Proctor District celebrating its 100th year.

After songs such as "Leave the Light On" and "Big Road Blues," KNKX All Blues host John Kessler interviewed the duo.

As host of The Grooveyard on KNKX, Johnson brightens up Saturday afternoons with classic soul-jazz mixed with soul and blues. As a musician, Johnson always delivers a soulful performance and their charisma keeps the dark side of the blues at bay.

Fielder, who produced Johnson's latest album Jewels, has worked as a touring guitarist, is a 2023 Sonic Guild Seattle Grant recipient and even contributed intro music for the Seattle Seahawks (which he forgot about!).

Fielder and Johnson shared how they met during the pandemic, working on Johnson's new album and how the tunes come together. Johnson hinted at a new album to come, and which jazz venue fans should keep an eye on for a future show.

From the jokes behind the song titles to the strong songwriting – and even a shoutout to Johnson's high school drama teacher – enjoy Johnson and Fielder's full performance and candid Q&A.