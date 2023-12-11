LIVE UPDATES
Closing arguments expected in trial of Tacoma officers charged in Manny Ellis' death
🚔 Tacoma police officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody on March 3, 2020. All three pleaded not guilty and are on paid leave.
🏛 Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office rested their case on Nov. 8. The defense called its last witnesses, including two of the three charged officers, and rested its case Dec. 6. Closing arguments are expected Monday.
After more than nine weeks of testimony, closing arguments expected Monday
In court Monday morning, a jury is expected to hear closing arguments in the trial of the Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis.
With more than nine weeks of testimony to draw from Judge Bryan Chushcoff said he won’t put a time limit on closing arguments from the prosecution and from attorneys for each of the officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine.
Throughout the trial prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office have emphasized how Ellis pleaded that he couldn’t breathe and the police left him restrained in a hogtie with an officer on his back. State medical experts testified Ellis suffocated from the restraint.
The officers' attorneys contend that when Collins and Burbank stopped Ellis in an intersection late at night, Ellis attacked them, resisted arrest and died because a toxic dose of methamphetamine stopped his enlarged heart.
The prosecution has argued Collins and Burbank lied about Ellis' actions to justify the punches, neck hold and Taser shocks they used to handcuff him. The former patrol partners face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Rankine arrived as back-up. He’s charged with manslaughter for holding Ellis face down after he was hogtied which the prosecution's use of force expert called “totally inappropriate.”
An expert defending the officers said it was reasonable if Ellis was resisting.
