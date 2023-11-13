LIVE UPDATES
Defense to present its case in trial of Tacoma officers charged in Manny Ellis' death
What You Need To Know
🚔 Tacoma police officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody on March 3, 2020. All three pleaded not guilty and are on paid leave.
🏛 The trial began Sept. 18. Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office rested their case on Nov. 8. Over nearly six weeks the prosecution called about two dozen witnesses, including four doctors and a police use of force expert.
🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.
🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown are covering the trial. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org
Officers' attorneys begin their defense Monday
Attorneys for the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis begin their defense Monday.
Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank face felony murder and manslaughter charges for Tasering and choking Ellis, then restraining him face down in a hogtie.
Officer Timothy Rankine is accused of manslaughter for pressing down on Ellis' back to the point he suffocated.
During the trial so far, the officers' defense has had two main prongs. First, they didn’t kill Ellis. Ellis had a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine in his system and a slightly enlarged heart. Both make the heart work harder, sometimes causing cardiac arrest.
The defense has also pointed to the other police officers who helped restrain Ellis or supervised the scene but have never been charged. The attorneys say their clients can’t be guilty if others were in charge or did things they couldn’t control.
The second prong is that even if the officers are responsible for killing Ellis, they were doing their jobs to restrain a violent man who was able to drag four officers across the ground while facedown in handcuffs. In other words, the defense argues if Ellis died from the restraints, he had himself to blame for not cooperating.
The defense is expected to present its case in 10 days of testimony.
Watch the proceedings via the courtroom livestream on the Pierce County website.