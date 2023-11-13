Defense to present its case in trial of Tacoma officers charged in Manny Ellis' death

Ellen M. Banner / Pool Photo - The Seattle Times Defense attorney Jared Ausserer, right, speaks to Tacoma Police officers Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank, center, shortly before the beginning of their trial for the killing of Manny Ellis in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Attorneys for the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis begin their defense Monday.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank face felony murder and manslaughter charges for Tasering and choking Ellis, then restraining him face down in a hogtie.

Officer Timothy Rankine is accused of manslaughter for pressing down on Ellis' back to the point he suffocated.

During the trial so far, the officers' defense has had two main prongs. First, they didn’t kill Ellis. Ellis had a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine in his system and a slightly enlarged heart. Both make the heart work harder, sometimes causing cardiac arrest.

The defense has also pointed to the other police officers who helped restrain Ellis or supervised the scene but have never been charged. The attorneys say their clients can’t be guilty if others were in charge or did things they couldn’t control.

The second prong is that even if the officers are responsible for killing Ellis, they were doing their jobs to restrain a violent man who was able to drag four officers across the ground while facedown in handcuffs. In other words, the defense argues if Ellis died from the restraints, he had himself to blame for not cooperating.

The defense is expected to present its case in 10 days of testimony.

Watch the proceedings via the courtroom livestream on the Pierce County website.