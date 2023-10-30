LIVE UPDATES
Criminal investigator who questioned Tacoma police charged with killing Manny Ellis testifies
What You Need To Know
🚔 Tacoma police officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody on March 3, 2020. All three pleaded not guilty and are on paid leave.
🏛 Over the past month, the prosecution has called 17 witnesses including medical and crime scene experts, local law enforcement and eyewitnesses.
⏳ The trial is approximately three weeks behind schedule. The state hopes to rest their case by the third week of November.
🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.
🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown are covering the trial. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org
Trial enters its seventh week, Pierce County Sheriff's lieutenant continues testimony
The trial of the Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis enters its seventh week Monday.
The only criminal investigator to question the Tacoma police charged with killing Ellis was Pierce County Sheriff’s Lt. Byron Brockway. Brockway led the initial investigation into Ellis’ death.
And after that Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher “Shane” Burbank and Timothy Rankine declined further interviews.
In court last week, Brockway’s interview with Rankine was played for the jury. Rankine said he got on Ellis’ back to restrain him face down.
Brockway is also expected to testify this week about his interviews with Collins and Burbank. They allege Ellis attacked them before they Tasered and wrestled him into handcuffs on the ground.
The judge has limited what the prosecution can ask Brockway about handing the county investigation over to the Washington State Patrol.
Gov. Jay Inslee ordered WSP to step in after the county sheriff disclosed that a deputy from his department had helped restrain Ellis, violating state law meant to limit conflicts of interest in deadly force investigations.
Brockway testified last week that he learned a deputy was involved the night Ellis died.
