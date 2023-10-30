Criminal investigator who questioned Tacoma police charged with killing Manny Ellis testifies

What You Need To Know

🚔 Tacoma police officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody on March 3, 2020. All three pleaded not guilty and are on paid leave.

🏛 Over the past month, the prosecution has called 17 witnesses including medical and crime scene experts, local law enforcement and eyewitnesses.

⏳ The trial is approximately three weeks behind schedule. The state hopes to rest their case by the third week of November.

🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.

🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown are covering the trial. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org