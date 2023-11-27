Trial of three Tacoma officers charged with killing Manny Ellis resumes

Karen Ducey / Pool Photo - The Seattle Times Chris Nielsen, a former police officer and attorney retained as an expert, is questioned by defense attorney Wayne Fricke, in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday Nov. 16, 2023, in Tacoma, WA.

The trial of the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis resumes Monday after last week’s proceedings were canceled due to COVID-19 among the jury.

Before the defense rests, attorneys for officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine are expected to call several more witnesses, including their clients.

The jury will continue hearing from a use of force expert Renton police training sergeant Chris Nielsen.

When he was last on the stand, Nielsen said the officers’ actions in general were reasonable, if Ellis did in fact attack them.

"If the officers just inexplicably attacked a guy walking down the road, that would be a vastly different analysis," Nielsen testified.

"You would agree that would be an inappropriate use of force if you...accepted that as gospel?" asked Wayne Fricke, a defense attorney representing Burbank.

"Oh yeah. Yeah," Nielsen said.

Nielsen is expected to testify specifically about the officers’ using punches, a neck hold and a Taser to subdue Ellis, and whether it was reasonable to leave Ellis restrained face down in a hogtie for several minutes while waiting for paramedics.

The jury will be tasked with deciding to believe the officers or the eyewitnesses who say Ellis never acted aggressively.

Watch the proceedings via the courtroom livestream on the Pierce County website.

Find KNKX's coverage of the trial from Nov. 13 - 17 here.