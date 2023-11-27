LIVE UPDATES
Trial of three Tacoma officers charged with killing Manny Ellis resumes
🚔 Tacoma police officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody on March 3, 2020. All three pleaded not guilty and are on paid leave.
🏛 After nearly six weeks and hearing from about two dozen witnesses, prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office rested their case on Nov. 8. Attorneys for the officers are expected to call several more witnesses before resting their case, including their clients.
🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.
🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown are covering the trial. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org
Trial resumes Monday after holiday, postponement due to COVID-19
The trial of the three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis resumes Monday after last week’s proceedings were canceled due to COVID-19 among the jury.
Before the defense rests, attorneys for officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine are expected to call several more witnesses, including their clients.
The jury will continue hearing from a use of force expert Renton police training sergeant Chris Nielsen.
When he was last on the stand, Nielsen said the officers’ actions in general were reasonable, if Ellis did in fact attack them.
"If the officers just inexplicably attacked a guy walking down the road, that would be a vastly different analysis," Nielsen testified.
"You would agree that would be an inappropriate use of force if you...accepted that as gospel?" asked Wayne Fricke, a defense attorney representing Burbank.
"Oh yeah. Yeah," Nielsen said.
Nielsen is expected to testify specifically about the officers’ using punches, a neck hold and a Taser to subdue Ellis, and whether it was reasonable to leave Ellis restrained face down in a hogtie for several minutes while waiting for paramedics.
The jury will be tasked with deciding to believe the officers or the eyewitnesses who say Ellis never acted aggressively.
Watch the proceedings via the courtroom livestream on the Pierce County website.
