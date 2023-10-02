Donate
Attorneys set to pick jury in trial of Tacoma officers charged with killing Manny Ellis

Published October 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM PDT
Three different photos of men in collared shirts on a gray background.
Brian Hayes/Pool - The News Tribune
/
KNKX graphic via Canva
From left: Christopher "Shane" Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine during their appearances at Pierce County Superior Court Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, Tacoma, Wash.

What You Need to Know

🏛 The trial, a test of Washington state's police accountability law, began Sept. 18 in Tacoma, Wash.

⚖ Attorneys questioned more than 130 potential jurors. They are set to pick a jury Monday with opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

🚔 Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, after a violent struggle and restraint by Tacoma police officers. Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in his death.

🎧 The Walk Homea national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.

🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown will be covering the trial along with Patrick Malone of The Seattle Times. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org

What to expect this week

By Jared Brown

Posted October 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
People walk in and out of a tall tan and glass building with a sign "County-City Building" on the exterior.
Mayowa Aina
/
KNKX
The County-City Building in downtown Tacoma, Wash., where the trial of three Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, is being held.

Attorneys are set to pick a jury on Monday in the trial of the Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis in March 2020.

Over the past two weeks, attorneys questioned more than 130 potential jurors about their views on law enforcement and racism, as well as their opinions on the case, which has culminated in one of the most high-profile trials in state history.

📰 See KNKX's coverage of the first two weeks of the trial

Some in the jury pool have followed the case for the three and a half years since Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died on a South-End street corner. A few attended racial justice protests with crowds shouting his name but most jurors knew very little, and many were hearing about it for the first time.

Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine are expected to face their jury of 12 peers for the first time this week.

And in eight to ten weeks, that jury will decide whether the officers walk free, because they were doing their jobs when they forced Ellis into hogtie restraints with punches and shocks from a Taser, or go to prison on murder and manslaughter charges for suffocating Ellis after an excessively brutal struggle.

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.