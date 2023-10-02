LIVE UPDATES
Attorneys set to pick jury in trial of Tacoma officers charged with killing Manny Ellis
What You Need to Know
🏛 The trial, a test of Washington state's police accountability law, began Sept. 18 in Tacoma, Wash.
⚖ Attorneys questioned more than 130 potential jurors. They are set to pick a jury Monday with opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.
🚔 Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, after a violent struggle and restraint by Tacoma police officers. Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in his death.
🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.
What to expect this week
Attorneys are set to pick a jury on Monday in the trial of the Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis in March 2020.
Over the past two weeks, attorneys questioned more than 130 potential jurors about their views on law enforcement and racism, as well as their opinions on the case, which has culminated in one of the most high-profile trials in state history.
Some in the jury pool have followed the case for the three and a half years since Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died on a South-End street corner. A few attended racial justice protests with crowds shouting his name but most jurors knew very little, and many were hearing about it for the first time.
Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine are expected to face their jury of 12 peers for the first time this week.
And in eight to ten weeks, that jury will decide whether the officers walk free, because they were doing their jobs when they forced Ellis into hogtie restraints with punches and shocks from a Taser, or go to prison on murder and manslaughter charges for suffocating Ellis after an excessively brutal struggle.
Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.