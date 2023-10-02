Attorneys set to pick jury in trial of Tacoma officers charged with killing Manny Ellis

What You Need to Know

🏛 The trial, a test of Washington state's police accountability law, began Sept. 18 in Tacoma, Wash.

⚖ Attorneys questioned more than 130 potential jurors. They are set to pick a jury Monday with opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

🚔 Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, after a violent struggle and restraint by Tacoma police officers. Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in his death.

🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.

🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown will be covering the trial along with Patrick Malone of The Seattle Times. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org