After the verdict: emotions, politics and what's next in Tacoma

KNKX Public Radio | By Mayowa Aina,
Jared Brown
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM PST
Monet Carter-Mixon, the sister of Manny Ellis, speaks to a crowd after the verdict is read during the trial of three Tacoma Police officers in the death of Manny Ellis, at Pierce County Superior Court, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash. A jury cleared the three police officers of all criminal charges.
Maddy Grassy
/
AP
A Pierce County jury has acquitted Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Shane Burbank, and Timothy Rankine of all charges related to the 2020 killing of Manny Ellis. Washington’s Attorney General’s office had charged the officers with murder and manslaughter.

KNKX Reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown sat down together to discuss reaction to Thursday's verdict from the officers, Ellis' little sister Monét Carter-Mixon, and Tacoma’s mayor.

Click "Listen" above to hear their conversation.
Tags
South Sound Manuel EllisTacoma PoliceVictoria WoodardsMayor Victoria WoodardsMonèt Carter-Mixonpolice accountability
Mayowa Aina
Mayowa Aina covers cost-of-living and affordability issues in Western Washington.

Jared Brown
Jared Brown is a Tacoma-based reporter for KNKX covering the intersections of policing, courts and power with a focus on accountability and solutions.

