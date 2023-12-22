After the verdict: emotions, politics and what's next in Tacoma

A Pierce County jury has acquitted Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Shane Burbank, and Timothy Rankine of all charges related to the 2020 killing of Manny Ellis. Washington’s Attorney General’s office had charged the officers with murder and manslaughter.

KNKX Reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown sat down together to discuss reaction to Thursday's verdict from the officers, Ellis' little sister Monét Carter-Mixon, and Tacoma’s mayor.

Click "Listen" above to hear their conversation.