The Jury Deliberates Part 2

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history. After nine weeks of testimony and arguments, the verdict in this historic trial is now in the hands of the jury. This is Part 2 of an episode looking back at key moments during the trial.

Listen to this episode for an in-depth look into the defense strategy, the dueling narratives over Manny's cause of death, and central questions that the jury is presented with.

