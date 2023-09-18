Donate
Trial begins for Tacoma officers charged with killing Manuel Ellis

Published September 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT
From left to right, Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine will face criminal charges in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis.
Washington State Patrol
From left to right, Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine will face criminal charges in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis.

What You Need to Know

KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown will be covering the trial along with Patrick Malone of The Seattle Times. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org

Jury selection begins in trial of Tacoma police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis

By Jared Brown

Posted September 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT
State Attorney General Special Assistant Lori Nicolavo speaks with other state attorneys during the pre-trail motion in the trial of Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, Tacoma, Wash.
State Attorney General Special Assistant Lori Nicolavo speaks with other state attorneys during the pre-trail motion in the trial of Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, Tacoma, Wash.

Jury selection began this morning with the pool of about 150 people going through an orientation program, being sworn in and filling out a long questionnaire.

The pool is larger than normal – as well as too big to fit in the courtroom – because of the high-profile nature of the case.

About half of the group will return to the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon to be questioned by attorneys about family and financial hardships related to jury service, as well as biases that would prevent them from rendering an impartial verdict.

Defendant officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine were present in the courtroom Monday morning for final pre-trial motions before Judge Bryan Chuschcoff. Collins and Burbank have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Rankine has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Among his rulings, Chushcoff confirmed that members of Manny Ellis’ family who are expected to be called as witnesses won’t be allowed in the courtroom until their testimony is complete. Ellis’ mother, Marcia Carter; younger sister, Monét Washington; and older brother, Matthew Ellis, had asked for an exception for attorneys’ opening statements in early October. Washington is a key witness because she uncovered eyewitness video of Ellis’ struggle with Tacoma police, bringing national attention to the case.

The trial is projected to last into December.