Trial begins for Tacoma officers charged with killing Manuel Ellis

Brian Hayes / Pool Photo - The News Tribune State Attorney General Special Assistant Lori Nicolavo speaks with other state attorneys during the pre-trail motion in the trial of Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine in the killing of Manny Ellis at Pierce County Superior Court Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, Tacoma, Wash.

Jury selection began this morning with the pool of about 150 people going through an orientation program, being sworn in and filling out a long questionnaire.

The pool is larger than normal – as well as too big to fit in the courtroom – because of the high-profile nature of the case.

About half of the group will return to the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon to be questioned by attorneys about family and financial hardships related to jury service, as well as biases that would prevent them from rendering an impartial verdict.

Defendant officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine were present in the courtroom Monday morning for final pre-trial motions before Judge Bryan Chuschcoff. Collins and Burbank have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Rankine has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Among his rulings, Chushcoff confirmed that members of Manny Ellis’ family who are expected to be called as witnesses won’t be allowed in the courtroom until their testimony is complete. Ellis’ mother, Marcia Carter; younger sister, Monét Washington; and older brother, Matthew Ellis, had asked for an exception for attorneys’ opening statements in early October. Washington is a key witness because she uncovered eyewitness video of Ellis’ struggle with Tacoma police, bringing national attention to the case.

The trial is projected to last into December.