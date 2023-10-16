Donate
Trial of Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis' death enters third week of testimony

Published October 16, 2023 at 1:00 AM PDT
State assistant attorney Lori Nicolavo shows the jury the shoes that Manny Ellis was wearing at the time of his death in Pierce County Superior Court, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine are on trial for the killing of Manny Ellis on March 3, 2020.
Ellen M. Banner
/
Pool - The Seattle Times
What You Need To Know

🚔 Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, after a violent struggle and restraint by Tacoma police officers. Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in his death. All three pleaded not guilty.

🏛 After opening statements were delivered Oct. 3, the prosecution has called on Ellis’ mother and sister, two eyewitnesses, and experts specializing in forensic video, crime scene re-creation and autopsies to testify. The state may take another two weeks to present its case.

🎧 The Walk Homea national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.

🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown will be covering the trial along with Patrick Malone of The Seattle Times. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org