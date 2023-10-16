Trial of Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis' death enters third week of testimony

What You Need To Know

🚔 Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, after a violent struggle and restraint by Tacoma police officers. Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank and Timothy Rankine face felony charges in his death. All three pleaded not guilty.

🏛 After opening statements were delivered Oct. 3, the prosecution has called on Ellis’ mother and sister, two eyewitnesses, and experts specializing in forensic video, crime scene re-creation and autopsies to testify. The state may take another two weeks to present its case.

🎧 The Walk Home, a national award-winning podcast from KNKX and The Seattle Times, goes deeper into the life and death of Manny Ellis and what led to this trial.

🗒 KNKX reporters Mayowa Aina and Jared Brown will be covering the trial along with Patrick Malone of The Seattle Times. Questions or comments about the trial? Contact us at outreach@knkx.org