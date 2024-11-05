Election live updates for Washington state

Three progressive candidates seeking to represent parts of Seattle on the city council and the state legislature celebrated early leads at a Capitol Hill election night event.

Among them was Seattle City Council candidate Alexis Mercedes Rinck, who is leading her race by more than 35,000 votes in the initial results.

"It's a bit of a contrast," said Nate Sanford, a Murrow News Fellow reporting from the event for KNKX and Cascade PBS.

"There's so much celebration here about the local races and the progressives doing so well. But kind of overshadowing all that is this nervousness about the presidential race, which is looking really, really unclear at this point, and possibly not the direction they would want to go."

