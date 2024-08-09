Donate
Current WA Lands Commissioner Franz concedes race for Congress

Cascade PBS | By Mai Hoang
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:39 AM PDT
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, left, concedes in the 6th Congressional District race after placing third in the primary behind State Senator Drew MacEwen, R-Union, center, and State Senator Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, right.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has conceded in her race to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District.

As of Thursday afternoon, Franz had placed third in the open seat contest with 25.6% of the vote, behind fellow Democrat Emily Randall with 33.7% and Republican Drew MacEwen with 30.3%.

In a statement Thursday, Franz said she called Randall, a state senator from Bremerton, to congratulate her win in the primary and said they needed to work together to keep the seat Democratic and move the House toward a Democratic majority.

“It is time for us to work harder than ever so we can flip the House, defeat Donald Trump and defend our democracy,” Franz said.

Franz’s concession ends her nearly yearlong run to move up from her current state executive office. Franz briefly campaigned for governor before shifting to a run for Congress after U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer announced his retirement. Kilmer endorsed Franz for the position.

The district includes the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas and large swaths of Tacoma.

