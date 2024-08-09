Current WA Lands Commissioner Franz concedes race for Congress

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has conceded in her race to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District.

As of Thursday afternoon, Franz had placed third in the open seat contest with 25.6% of the vote, behind fellow Democrat Emily Randall with 33.7% and Republican Drew MacEwen with 30.3%.

In a statement Thursday, Franz said she called Randall, a state senator from Bremerton, to congratulate her win in the primary and said they needed to work together to keep the seat Democratic and move the House toward a Democratic majority.

“It is time for us to work harder than ever so we can flip the House, defeat Donald Trump and defend our democracy,” Franz said.

Franz’s concession ends her nearly yearlong run to move up from her current state executive office. Franz briefly campaigned for governor before shifting to a run for Congress after U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer announced his retirement. Kilmer endorsed Franz for the position.

The district includes the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas and large swaths of Tacoma.

