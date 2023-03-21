Jeanie Lindsay

Jeanie LindsayOlympia Correspondent
Jeranie Lindsay is a state government reporter for the NW News Network. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
-
Over the next two years, Washington State is likely to bring in less revenue than previously expected, according to the latest revenue forecast officials released Monday. But lawmakers say it's cause for caution, not necessarily concern.
-
WA lawmakers pass housing, firearm bills ahead of cutoff, leave rent control, recycling bills behindWednesday marked the final day for legislators to pass bills from the chamber they originated in, meaning most bills that didn't receive a vote on the floor will no longer be considered this session.
-
President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö made history Monday as the first foreign head of state to address the Washington Legislature.
-
Legislation aimed at enhancing the oversight for foster children whose biological parents struggle with substance use has stalled in Olympia, but it could be revived.
-
New restrictions on gun sales, including training requirements, waiting periods and permits, are making their way through the legislature in Washington and courts in Oregon.
-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers say they are finding common ground in the effort to build new housing in Washington state.
-
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said thousands of people’s health coverage would be in jeopardy under the federal government’s Affordable Care Act...
-
No matter how frustrated you might be with any given election, don’t batter the ballot drop boxes in Washington state. Lawmakers in both chambers of the...
-
You may brag about your ability to multitask, but lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest insist you don’t do it behind the wheel. The Washington Legislature...
-
Last year, gun violence shook communities in Marysville and on Whidbey Island, Washington. Some lawmakers in Olympia said it was the result of...