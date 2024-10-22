This year's election also means a makeover for the state legislature
A lot of the attention on this year’s elections has gone to races at the top of the ticket – for president, and, in Washington, governor.
But the state legislature will be getting a makeover after this year’s election. And, some races are raking in lots of cash.
Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay joins KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.
Click "Listen" above to hear their conversation.
Northwest Issues, Northwest Voices
The latest local news and stories about the 2024 election.