This year's election also means a makeover for the state legislature

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Jeanie Lindsay
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:22 PM PDT
People watch House floor proceedings from the gallery on the first day of the legislative session at the Washington state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Olympia, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson
AP
People watch House floor proceedings from the gallery on the first day of the legislative session at the Washington state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Olympia, Wash.

A lot of the attention on this year’s elections has gone to races at the top of the ticket – for president, and, in Washington, governor.

But the state legislature will be getting a makeover after this year’s election. And, some races are raking in lots of cash.

Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay joins KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.

Click "Listen" above to hear their conversation.

Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsState budgetWashington State LegislatureWashington state DemocratsWashington State Republican PartyKNKX original
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
Jeanie Lindsay
Jeanie Lindsay is a state government reporter for KNKX and KUOW. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
