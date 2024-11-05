An uptick in election-related threats causes FBI to open safety command center

Federal law enforcement in Seattle says it has observed an uptick in threats related to election day. This includes a broader range of threats compared to 2020, from acts of violence, to cyber attacks, to "foreign influence operations" that aim to spread misinformation online.

“Among the most prominent is threats to election facilities and election workers. So we're certainly prioritizing those,” said Greg Austin, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's election safety command center in Seattle.

The agency activated election centers at its 55 field offices across the country to prepare for this week’s election and to respond quickly to any threats that emerge.

Special operations like the one in Seattle allow coordination with local law enforcement to quickly investigate leads and prevent potential acts of violence, Austin said.

The FBI does not comment on active investigations – including those related to recent arson attacks on ballot boxes in and around Southwest Washington and a series of suspicious letters sent to election facilities across the state last year. But Austin says a similar field office in Oklahoma recently led to the arrest of a man who had been allegedly preparing to conduct a terrorist attack on election day.

The FBI coordinates with multiple law enforcement partners – including the Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Department of Justice, Secret Service and local police.

Still, Austin says most of the leads it investigates come from the public. Tips can be provided over the phone or online, he said.

“Whether they call our main lines in DC or call FBI Seattle, that information is triaged and immediately sent to our command post here to the extent that it affects the state of Washington, where our agents will then action that and coordinate with local law enforcement,” Austin said.

The command posts will be active through election day and in the days following. Meanwhile, Governor Jay Inslee has activated some Washington National Guard members to be on stand by to support law enforcement as needed until midnight Thursday.