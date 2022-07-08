Public Media Journalists Association presents KNKX's newsroom with two awards

Last month the Public Media Journalists Association, formerly known as PRNDI, held its annual conference in Seattle. Journalists working in public media around the country attended in-person and virtually.

During the event, PMJA recognized public media newsrooms for exemplary work done in 2021. The awards are divided into divisions based on staff size, KNKX competes in Division A for newsrooms with eight to 15 full-time staff.

KNKX won first place in the Division A breaking news category for Lilly Ana Fowler, Will James and Kari Plog's reporting when three Tacoma police officers were charged in the killing of Manuel Ellis. This breaking news coverage also recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Additionally, KNKX’s Morning Edition with Kirsten Kendrick won second place in the Division A newscast category.

As the host, Kirsten writes, produces and delivers up-to-date regional newscasts every half hour for our listeners. In 2021, she reported on the continuing fluctuations of COVID-19, the legislative sessions in Olympia, major developments in local sports and more.

Listen for Kirsten on KNKX's Morning Edition every weekday morning. She is also the host of our sports series "Going Deep."

The KNKX newsroom also received recognition this year from the Society of Professional Journalists for excellence in our region and won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the large market radio division.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work our newsroom produces day in and day out," said KNKX News Director Florangela Davila after the Murrow Awards announcement.

"We don't do the work to win awards. But it feels good to be acknowledged for a range of work that reflects our commitment to serving the region."