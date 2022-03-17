-
Ahead of the Seattle Storm home opener, veteran player Sue Bird talked with KNKX’s Kirsten Kendrick about her decision to return for at least one more year. Kirsten also asked Bird about WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February. Listen to the latest installment in our series "Going Deep."
Join Morning Edition's Kirsten Kendrick for "Going Deep," a series learning more about the people dedicated to sports in this region.Today, she talks with Kenny Mayne, the former ESPN anchor who grew up in the Puget Sound region and signed with the Seahawks right out of college.
With the 2022 WNBA season drawing near, Noelle Quinn, head coach of the Seattle Storm, talks with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about her goals, her past growing up in L.A. and about being the team's first Black head coach.