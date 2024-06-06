Public Media Journalists Association recognizes KNKX with 4 awards

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) is honoring KNKX and our news team with four awards in the midsized newsroom division for coverage produced in 2023.

KNKX won first place for:



And Morning Edition with Kirsten Kendrick took second place in the Newscast category, for the broadcast the morning of December 7, 2023.

These awards from PMJA recognize KNKX as a stand out among peer public radio stations all across the country.

"It is awesome to see the KNKX news team win for our creative audio storytelling, investigative reporting, and daily newscasts! I am so proud of the work the team is doing each and everyday to deliver exceptional news coverage and compelling stories for Western Washington," said KNKX interim News Director Amy Jeffries.

In addition to the PMJA Awards, KNKX reporter Lilly Ana Fowler has been named by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists as a finalist for a 2024 Ñ Award in the Radio/Online Audio Journalism category for the story “Meet the Mexican, female conductor bringing classical music to Latinos in the Pacific Northwest.”

These wins complement KNKX’s three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards last month, which included an award for “Overall Excellence.”

