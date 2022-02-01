Kari PlogSouth Sound reporter
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. She transitioned to public radio from print journalism in 2018. Her career started at The News Tribune, where she covered communities and local government.
Kari also worked for several years as a college newspaper adviser at the University of Puget Sound, and she’s a strong advocate for media education. She currently serves on the board at Tacoma’s arthouse theater, The Grand Cinema.
We’ve all been that kid – bare legs in the summertime, touching a baking-hot metal slide at the playground. As heat waves become our new normal in the Pacific Northwest, it got me wondering: is it ever too hot to slide?
The City of Tacoma must release unredacted police interviews to state prosecutors, who have charged three Tacoma officers with murder and manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis. That’s according to a judge who rejected an argument made last month by the city and attorneys for one of those officers that the records shouldn’t fall under a subpoena.
A Tacoma police officer will not face criminal charges for driving through a crowd in January 2021. Officer Khanh Phan was one of several officers responding to an illegal gathering downtown, where people were watching drivers do stunts in their cars. Two people were injured when he drove through the group, saying he feared for his safety.
Tacoma fights release of internal police records related to officers charged in death of Manuel EllisThe City of Tacoma is fighting to keep records from a police department internal affairs investigation out of the hands of prosecutors as three officers await trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis.
Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris, who is running on a pro-law enforcement platform, fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an auto-theft suspect Monday near a homeless encampment with police officers within earshot, according to Tacoma police and the Pierce County prosecutor’s office.
Pierce County has agreed to a settlement with the family of Manuel Ellis, who was killed by Tacoma police in 2020. The proposed settlement of just over $4 million will be on tomorrow's agenda for a county council vote.
'I speak of him in present tense': Tacoma marks two years without Manuel Ellis as officers await trialIt’s been two years since Manuel Ellis was killed on a street corner in Tacoma. Now, three Tacoma police officers await trial for his death. Meanwhile, Ellis’ family is still figuring out how to navigate life without him.
Tacoma has a new police chief — and he has his work cut out for him. KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog sat down with Chief Avery Moore to talk about his first month on the job — and the challenges he faces.
Senate Bill 5776 would have, among other things, created a state violence and death investigation resource center. Plans for the center, led by a forensic pathologist, included developing best practices for death investigations statewide.
Rosemary Ponnekanti says she dreamed up the Tacoma Light Trail as a way to bring light into the community when it needed it the most. That’s just as true this year as it was in 2020, as the pandemic continues to breed isolation and uncertainty.