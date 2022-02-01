© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Kari Plog

South Sound reporter
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. She transitioned to public radio from print journalism in 2018. Her career started at The News Tribune, where she covered communities and local government.

Kari also worked for several years as a college newspaper adviser at the University of Puget Sound, and she’s a strong advocate for media education. She currently serves on the board at Tacoma’s arthouse theater, The Grand Cinema.

