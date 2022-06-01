Will James reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. He created and hosted the Outsiders podcast, chronicling homelessness in Olympia for more than a year, in partnership with The Seattle Times. He co-hosted and helped produce the Transmission podcast, telling stories about COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. He previously covered the South Sound region for KNKX, and came to the station after reporting for newspapers in his home state of New York.