© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
will_james_headshot.jpg

Will James

Special projects Reporter and Producer

Will James reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. He created and hosted the Outsiders podcast, chronicling homelessness in Olympia for more than a year, in partnership with The Seattle Times. He co-hosted and helped produce the Transmission podcast, telling stories about COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. He previously covered the South Sound region for KNKX, and came to the station after reporting for newspapers in his home state of New York. 

Load More