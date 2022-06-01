Will JamesSpecial projects Reporter and Producer
Will James reports and produces special projects, including podcasts and series, for KNKX. He created and hosted the Outsiders podcast, chronicling homelessness in Olympia for more than a year, in partnership with The Seattle Times. He co-hosted and helped produce the Transmission podcast, telling stories about COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. He previously covered the South Sound region for KNKX, and came to the station after reporting for newspapers in his home state of New York.
-
Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris, who is running on a pro-law enforcement platform, fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an auto-theft suspect Monday near a homeless encampment with police officers within earshot, according to Tacoma police and the Pierce County prosecutor’s office.
-
Pierce County Council members passed a regional plan to “end homelessness” in Washington state’s second-largest county. The plan calls for the county to set up a Tacoma-Pierce Unified Regional Office of Homelessness by July 2023.
-
Fifteen months after the 2020 election, officials in local and statewide offices continue to labor over records requests from citizen activists who believe the election was stolen or fear that future elections could be tampered with.
-
COVID-19The masks come from Washington state. A Spokane-area company, UnMask, has spent much of the pandemic selling face coverings designed to look like they comply with public health mandates and guidelines. But, experts say, these masks have limited to no effect at reducing the coronavirus’ spread.
-
In the loss of the Merkle Hotel, echoes of the history of residential hotels — and the rise of homelessnessThroughout the history of residential hotels like the Merkle, there's been a push and pull between concerns about the buildings’ safety and living conditions and the critical role they played in housing markets.
-
The surviving tenants of the former Merkle Hotel and their advocates say that what happened after the building's closure points to a gaping mismatch between the help that was available to people facing homelessness and the realities of Tacoma’s modern housing market.
-
The fates of the Tacoma building's tenants paint a picture of how homelessness happens.
-
Elections in Sequim are unfolding against a backdrop of political extremism, online and in real life. It's fueled, in part, by an organized effort by Republican activists to elect and appoint conservative, populist candidates to local offices on the northern Olympic Peninsula.
-
More people than ever before are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington. That’s according to the Washington State Hospital Association.Cassie Sauer,…
-
Nearly six months have passed since Tacoma police officer Khanh Phan drove his patrol vehicle through a crowd of people in a downtown intersection.After…