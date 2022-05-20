© 2022 Pacific Public Media

News

KNKX honored by SPJ for excellence in audio journalism

KNKX Public Radio
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM PDT
A photo collage with the featured image from each winning story.
KNKX file photos
/
Clockwise from top left: Aberdeen City Councilwoman Tiesa Meskis; Swil Kanim and his wife, Laurie, stand with their dog outside their RV; U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland wears a hanbok as she is sworn into the 117th Congress; the Merkle Hotel in 2018, with plywood covering broken windows; the entrance to the COVID ICU unit at MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital.

On Thursday, the Society of Professional Journalists announced the winners of the 2021 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest. The competition honors journalists across SPJ Region 10, which includes Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

KNKX received recognition for its audio stories across seven categories in the small newsroom division.

Here are the award winning stories:

The Merkle Hotel series by Will James
Second place, audio series
First place, investigative reporting
First place, social equity reporting
This series also recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Surviving the flood: Violinist recounts harrowing scene as Nooksack rose to record levels by Bellamy Pailthorp
First place, environment and natural disaster reporting

Rep. Strickland wore a hanbok to swearing in. It felt more meaningful than she expected. by Posey Gruener
First place, feature, soft news

Aberdeen councilwoman believed to be first transgender elected official in Washington by Vivian McCall
First place, government and politics reporting
This story also recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Long hours, isolation, patient regret: A look at life inside a hospital overwhelmed with mostly unvaccinated COVID patients by Kari Plog
First place, health and science reporting

The KNKX news team is committed to providing you with smart coverage about our region as well as memorable stories and in-depth reporting that you rely on. Thank you for choosing KNKX as your news source.

Tags

News SPJ AwardsKNKX
