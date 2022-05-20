KNKX honored by SPJ for excellence in audio journalism

On Thursday, the Society of Professional Journalists announced the winners of the 2021 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest. The competition honors journalists across SPJ Region 10, which includes Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

KNKX received recognition for its audio stories across seven categories in the small newsroom division.

Here are the award winning stories:

The Merkle Hotel series by Will James

Second place, audio series

First place, investigative reporting

First place, social equity reporting

This series also recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Surviving the flood: Violinist recounts harrowing scene as Nooksack rose to record levels by Bellamy Pailthorp

First place, environment and natural disaster reporting

Rep. Strickland wore a hanbok to swearing in. It felt more meaningful than she expected. by Posey Gruener

First place, feature, soft news

Aberdeen councilwoman believed to be first transgender elected official in Washington by Vivian McCall

First place, government and politics reporting

This story also recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award.

Long hours, isolation, patient regret: A look at life inside a hospital overwhelmed with mostly unvaccinated COVID patients by Kari Plog

First place, health and science reporting

