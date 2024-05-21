KNKX wins 3 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including 'Overall Excellence'

KNKX Public Radio has been named as winner of three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. These wins place our work as the best among entries from all other large market stations in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

Investigative Reporting

Reporter Grace Madigan won the “Investigative Reporting” award for her story about allegations of an abusive culture in a Puget Sound youth soccer league.

Best Newscast

Morning Edition with Kirsten Kendrick won “Best Newscast,” for a regional newscast that aired July 12, 2023. Kendrick has hosted Morning Edition since 2006. This is the second year in a row that the morning show has been honored with a regional Murrow Award.

Overall Excellence

And finally, the entire KNKX news team was honored with an award for “Overall Excellence.”

“It is a great affirmation of the heft and craft of our newscasts, in-depth features, interviews, and podcasts," said KNKX Interim News Director Amy Jeffries.

"I am lucky to get to work with this team of exceptionally talented and diligent reporters, producers, and hosts who are dedicated to informing and delighting you and our neighbors across Western Washington.”

Winners of the regional Edward R. Murrow Awards will automatically advance to the national competition; winners will be announced in August.

