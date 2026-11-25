Seattle sports fans have been on a rollercoaster this year. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in February. Over the summer, the city hosted six World Cup matches. And Sonics fans have had their hopes for the team’s return inflated and subsequently deflated.

Now, the city is setting its sights on the Women's World Cup in 2031. FIFA announced on Monday that the United States, Mexico, Jamaica and Costa Rica will host matches for the tournament. It has not yet announced host cities.

Beth Knox, the CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission, said the buzz from the past year makes the city a top contender to host the Women's World Cup.

"All of this, I think, really positions Seattle as that world-class sports market, and I think it really puts us in a great position to be selected for the Women's World Cup," she said.

Fans from all over the world flocked to the city this summer for the international men’s soccer tournament. They marched from the waterfront to Lumen Field and packed areas that hosted watch parties, such as Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

As Knox has talked with people who visited Seattle for the World Cup, she said she hasn't heard much about the matches. Rather, she said, people usually talk about the city’s energy or interactions with fans from other countries.

“That kind of energy and community spirit was something that was uniquely special to Seattle,” she said. “That is so important that we continue that momentum.”

Hosting the tournament would also give local organizers an opportunity to encourage more girls to play sports. A report from the Women's Sports Foundation found nearly 40% of girls ages 8 to 18 have never participated in organized sports. The research suggests that girls face higher barriers to playing sports, such as costs and social pressures.

If selected to host the women’s World Cup matches, Knox said organizers will adapt projects from this past summer to encourage more girls to play sports.

“Too many girls drop out of sports in middle school,” she said. "We want to increase that number so that there is more participation and finding legacy projects through the Women's World Cup and using that as a vehicle and an incentive to encourage and support more girls in sports — That's just a perfect scenario for us."

In a news release, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said the city is ready to host the women’s tournament.

“Seattle is a soccer city that believes women deserve the biggest stages in sports, business and civic life,” she said. “We have the teams, fans, businesses, investors and women leaders who have turned women’s sports into a powerful part of our culture and economy.”

FIFA is expected to announce host cities in the coming months. In the meantime, Seattle organizers plan to keep the momentum going by planning local celebrations for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.