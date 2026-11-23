Washington state officials announced Friday they are fining Nippon Dynawave Packaging more than $10 million in response to the fatal chemical spill that killed 11 workers in May at the company’s Longview, Washington, pulp and paper company.

The monetary fine is just one detail in a long-awaited investigation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries released six months after the incident.

The department’s investigation found that Nippon Dynawave violated 75 workplace safety requirements in connection with the failure of a 900,000-gallon storage tank filled with caustic chemicals, known as white liquor. It collapsed on the morning of May 26, killing the employees who had just arrived at work.

Saskia Hatvany / OPB Dan Pitts, statewide compliance manager at the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, top left, shows a model of Nippon's G-Tank during a press conference in Longview, Washington, on Nov. 20, 2026.

The investigation provides new details about why the state is alleging the pulp and paper company failed to protect its own employees at their jobs. The fine levied against Nippon Dynawave stands out as the largest penalty ever issued in a single case against a corporation by state labor regulators. It also includes nearly $1 million in penalties for environmental violations and recovery costs imposed by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

“Nippon Dynawave had all of the information they needed to act,” said Department of Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks during a Friday press conference, “but they did not listen to the alarms of their consultants and their staff.”

A pregnant woman who was widowed by the tragedy attended the state’s press conference at Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview Friday.

Mackenzie Ammons’ husband Jared Ammons died in the tank implosion. She said the state investigation shows how his employer “took every opportunity to cut corners around safety and repair.”

“They may have pocketed a few dollars, but I’m left to raise my child without a father,” Ammons said.

Some 64 of the violations alleged by the state were considered “egregious willful serious,” the highest level possible, meaning investigators found a willful violation occurred under especially serious conditions, including injury or death. Another six were considered “willful serious,” a category in which an employer knowingly disregarded worker safety, according to Matt Ross, public affairs manager for the Washington Department of Labor and Industries. Five more violations were considered “serious.”

A spokesperson for Nippon Dynawave said in a written statement Friday that the company is reviewing the investigation’s findings and believes the state “failed to include important facts and context regarding actions taken by NDP.” The company will “address that issue through the appropriate appeals process,” according to the statement.

Saskia Hatvany / OPB Joel Sacks, director of Washington Labor and Industries, speaks at a press conference.

Saskia Hatvany / OPB Diagrams showing the thickness of the tank that imploded at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. are shown at a press conference in Longview, Washington, on Nov. 20, 2026.

The latest investigation

The Department of Labor and Industries investigation is the second detailed study of the fatal Longview chemical spill. The first was released in August by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, a federal agency that investigates the root causes of industrial workplace incidents.

The federal report revealed that outside contractors hired by the paper mill had warned the company at least three times in the 10 months leading up to the disaster that the walls of the chemical tank had thinned to dangerous levels and that it was at risk of failure.

Eli Imadali / OPB Photos of the 11 victims of the May 26 Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. chemical disaster are displayed at a makeshift memorial in front of the pulp and paper mill in Longview, Washington, on Sept. 25, 2026.

“Without repair or replacement, the tank walls were a ticking clock,” said Labor and Industries Statewide Compliance Manager Dan Pitts. “It was a question of time, and time ran out that morning of May 26. Nippon had demonstrated knowledge the tank was unfit for service in August of 2025. For 43 weeks, they kept it in operation.”

Choosing when and how to fix the tank was up to managers at the company. The state investigation’s findings immediately got the attention of Washington’s U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

“It is appalling to learn about the number of times this company had near misses and should have made corrections much sooner,” Murray said in a statement Friday. She added the “record-setting fines” and criminal referrals are an important stepto get justice for the affected families.

On Friday morning, representatives from the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers met with the families of workers who died. Feelings of “anger, frustration and immeasurable loss” hung over the gathering, said union spokesperson Josh Estes.

“It’s deeply concerning,” he said. “The fact that this tragedy could have been prevented is what rings out loud when you hear the disclosure from L&I.”

The biggest takeaway from Friday’s news was not the nearly $10 million fine, he said, but that a problem at the paper mill was ignored, resulting in 11 deaths.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is expected to release its full report in spring 2027. Unlike the state Department of Labor and Industries, the federal Chemical Safety Board cannot issue fines. The federal investigation is aimed at making safety recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

At the federal level, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has only issued three employer penalties over $9 million in its history, according to Sacks.

A separate criminal investigation is being conducted by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Citations made by Labor and Industries will be referred to the attorney general’s office for criminal prosecution.

Pattern of incidents

The Longview pulp and paper mill has been under scrutiny in recent months for a number of other incidents at the facility.

Labor and Industries fined the company $77,800 last month after an employee fell into a four-foot-deep sinkhole at the plant that was covered in scalding hot pulp from a spill.

In August, the state hit the company with another fine of $2,890 over an investigation into a complaint about a broken valve on an ammonia tank. The company was cited for not maintaining inspection records for the tank.

Reporters at The Seattle Times compiled a list of “more than 30 spills, toxic releases, and chemical-related injuries at the mill since 2019” before the deadly tank failure in May.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office / Documents obtained via public records request An undated aerial shot of the Nippon Dynawave pulp and paper mill, where a chemical tank ruptured on May 28, 2026, in Longview, Washington.

Past tragedies

With the Labor and Industries fine, the Longview tank failure stands out in Washington state history for the scale of human cost and record penalties levied against a corporation.

The next deadliest incident in modern state history was the 2010 Tesoro oil refinery fire in Anacortes, Washington. Seven employees were killed when a heat exchanger exploded at the facility.

In the aftermath, Labor and Industries levied its largest fine ever at the time, $2.93 million against Tesoro. But in 2017, after years of litigation, a judge threw out the penalty against the refinery, arguing that the state labor department had failed to meet its burden of proof in the citations it issued.

Families of the deceased workers ultimately settled with Tesoro for $39 million.

The size of the state fines against Nippon Dynawave and the fact that the labor department is referring the case for criminal prosecution is unusual, according to Marissa Baker, a professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Occupational and Health Sciences.

She said it’s likely the violations will be reduced over time through the appeals process but noted that part of the penalties issued Friday require the company to improve their workplace safety for employees in the future.

“If they can at least fix their workplace and make it safe and continue to keep it safe, that’s still a small win,” she said.

Victims’ families seek justice

Nippon Dynawave is pushing to dismiss individual lawsuits from the families of victims in May. Attorneys for the company argued in October that Nippon is entitled to immunity from Mackenzie Ammons’ lawsuit. Her husband Jared Ammons died in the chemical spill. The company argued it should be protected under Washington state’s Industrial Insurance Act.

In exchange for the workers’ compensation program, the law grants broad discretion to employers, even in cases where their workers are killed on the job.

Ammons is due to have her baby any day, she said at the press conference.

Her lawyer, Simeon Osborn, called Nippon Dynawave’s actions “a wanton example of corporate accountants weighing the value of human life.”

In a request to dismiss Ammons’ case, attorneys for the paper mill argued it is not enough for a company to have acted negligently. To be held responsible, “the employer must have intended to injure the worker such that the employer had “actual knowledge” that the injury was “certain” to occur,” they argued in court records.

Another lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estates of CJ Doran and Dillon Miller, who were 26 and 27, respectively, when they were killed by the tank implosion. The lawsuit targets a broader group of companies associated with the paper mill. It includes the Longview mill’s neighboring wood products and paper companies, Weyerhaeuser and North Pacific Paper Company, as well as Nippon Dynawave’s parent companies in Japan. Nippon Dynawave purchased the paper mill from Weyerhaeuser in 2016.

OPB’s Elena Neale-Sacks contributed reporting.