Seahawks take victory lap after Super Bowl redemption

The Seattle Seahawks took a victory lap through the city’s downtown on Wednesday after their Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots. It’s their second time bringing home the Lombardi Trophy. The first time was in 2014.

This time, the team was met with the excitement and emotion of fans from near and far.

Before the parade kicked off, Seahawks addressed those fans at a packed Lumen Field. Wearing a Mariners jersey, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is from Yakima, thanked 12s for embracing homegrown players. He told the crowd they made Lumen Field a stadium other teams didn't want to visit.

"But even more, you took over every stadium that we went to this year, made it ours. Thank you so much, you guys are incredible. Best fan base in the world," he said.

A marching band led the team's caravan of national guard vehicles and double decker buses down 4th Ave. toward Seattle Center. Players took turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy above their heads.

Seahawks safety Julian Love hoists the Lombardi Trophy for a crowd of 12s at the Super Bowl victory parade in downtown on Wednesday. A young Seahawk fan scales a tree to get a better view of the team during their victory parade. Fans scaled walls, trees and bus stops to watch the Seahawk victory parade.

Sidewalks were packed with fans, backing them against buildings. People scaled trees, bus stops and swaying fences.

One attendee, Joe Berg, caught a flight from Nebraska a day ahead of the parade. Sporting a Seahawks beanie, shirt and leather jacket, Berg said he wanted to be around his people to celebrate.

"A lot of love. A lot of eclecticism. A lot of diversity. Things that we should be celebrating, and this is what we're celebrating in Seattle today," Berg said of the atmosphere at the celebration.

Joe Berg, center, flew into Seattle from Nebraska on Tuesday to catch the Seahawks parade in downtown. Berg said he wanted to be around his peoples to celebrate the Super Bowl victory. Seahawks fans climbed friends, buildings and billboards to get a better view of their Super Bowl team during Wednesday's victory parade. A young fan waves a Seahawks flag as the team rolls by during the Super Bowl victory Parade through downtown on Wednesday.

Cece Gully, from Tacoma, wore a Seahawk-green bedazzled rain jacket and eye shadow that matched the team's colors. She said she knew the parade was going to be "lit."

"The streets are full. I'm with my people and we're all dressed up," Gully said.

Cece Gully shows off her Seahawk gear at the team's Super Bowl victory parade. Seahawk fans sported jersey, hats and bling during the team's Super Bowl victory Parade.

Several people said they skipped work or pulled their kids out of school to be at the parade. That wave of humanity disrupted lots of commutes, including one person on the light rail we overheard saying, "I'm just a 49ers fan trying to get to work."

A nearby Seahawks fan decked out in the team's gear replied, "Sucks to suck."

Die-hard fan Tay Taylor had a prediction about the Hawks' next season.

"We coming back here next year," Taylor said. "We going to be doing this again next year. I'm going to find you right here again next year."