The Problem
The Challenges We Face Together
In communities across Western Washington, people are feeling the impact of a shrinking media landscape, leading to increased isolation and disconnection. Local newsrooms are closing at an alarming rate. Shared cultural experiences are fragmenting across endless digital channels. The fabric that once bound neighbors together is fraying.
As an independent public radio station, we owe it to our listeners to answer the call for expanded local news and more coverage for music, arts & culture.
David Fischer — President & General Manager of KNKX
Our Answer
Connect Northwest
KNKX is launching Connect Northwest, a three-year, $6.6 million capacity-building campaign to transform how people in Western Washington connect—with each other, and with the stories of community, music, and culture that make our region unique.
Connect Northwest will meet this moment with innovation, partnerships, sustainability, and increased local content across all of Western Washington—all as part of KNKX’s unwavering commitment to bring people together.
Our Strengths
Why KNKX?
Reach & Impact
KNKX and our Jazz24 streaming platform are trusted voices connecting Western Washington (and the world) through news, music, and culture. We are the only public radio station that reaches from the Coast to the Cascades, and from Canada to Oregon, with news and music—that’s a coverage area of 13 counties and 6.2 million Washington residents. We currently serve an audience of more than one million per month across all platforms.
Community Ownership
As a completely independent nonprofit, KNKX answers only to our listeners and the community we serve.
Partnership Model
Rather than competing, KNKX builds coalitions with other public media, cultural organizations, news outlets, and more. We work to strengthen the entire ecosystem.
Initiatives
Over the next three years, we will deliver on three major initiatives:
1. A new signature news & culture program
In 2027, KNKX will launch a new, one-hour signature program to air weekday afternoons. The new show will become a daily gathering place, serving the greater region. We will grow our news-gathering staff and partners to create relevant content for all of Western Washington. This program will be dedicated to meaningful, joyful, and timely news and culture stories available via broadcast, digital, and podcast formats.
3-year budget: $2.82 million
2. A sustainable financial foundation
KNKX has already achieved this campaign goal, having spent the past year replacing the loss of federal funding. We successfully increased our monthly “sustaining” donor base to nearly 20,000, providing reliable operational support and a solid financial foundation for Connect Northwest to build upon.
3-year budget: $1.68 million
3. A new set of technology and infrastructure systems
KNKX will invest in both digital and broadcast infrastructure to ensure robust and growing connectivity with our audience. Towers throughout the region will be upgraded, digital systems will receive new hardware and software, and we will increase digital and marketing staff to leverage these systems for growth.
3-year budget: $2.1 million
Help us make this a reality
The future of connection in Western Washington depends on the choices we make today. Your investment in Connect Northwest will ripple across communities, bringing neighbors together through shared stories, solutions, and culture.
Learn More
To discuss your investment in Connect Northwest, please contact: