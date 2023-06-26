Our Answer

Connect Northwest

KNKX is launching Connect Northwest, a three-year, $6.6 million capacity-building campaign to transform how people in Western Washington connect—with each other, and with the stories of community, music, and culture that make our region unique.

Connect Northwest will meet this moment with innovation, partnerships, sustainability, and increased local content across all of Western Washington—all as part of KNKX’s unwavering commitment to bring people together.