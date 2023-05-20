All Blues
Saturday & Sunday at 6PM-12AM
Each week we present 12 hours of blues music. John Kessler takes us back in time with the greats of blues and introduces us to new artists and blues styles.
Latest From John Kessler
-
Singer Lady Blackbird joined multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Chris Seefried for this KNKX studio session hosted by John Kessler.
-
Jerry Lee Lewis was known as rock and roll’s first great wild man. But his contradictory life was full of success and scandal. John Kessler remembers "The Killer."
-
Although not as well-known as Buddy Guy or Otis Rush, brothers Syl and Jimmy Johnson both carved out separate and successful careers in the bustling Chicago blues scene of the 1960s and 70s.
-
KNKX All Blues host John Kessler is always on the lookout for songs that will stop you in your tracks and make you listen—or dance, or cry. A multitude of great releases in 2022 made it difficult to narrow down to the "top ten." This year’s list is full of beloved veterans and promising newcomers.