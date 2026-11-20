The Seattle City Council voted 7-2 on Friday to pass their amended version of the mayor’s city budget.

The vote follows more than a month of at-times contentious negotiations and clashes over priorities and what it means to be “fiscally responsible.”

The two-year, $9.1 billion budget maintains funding for basic city services and is balanced in a legal sense. Council budget chair Dan Strauss described the budget, which closes a $175 million projected shortfall, as “the most sustainable it’s been in recent history.”

“We are proving that Seattle can balance its budget, fund essential services and respond to the urgent needs of our community,” Strauss said.

But Mayor Katie Wilson argued that the council’s budget is not truly sustainable. That’s because councilmembers added tens of millions in new spending to her original budget, in many cases relying on one-time funding sources for items that may not necessarily be “one-time” costs.

“True budget stability would ensure that funding can be sustained beyond the next one or two years,” Wilson said in a statement earlier this week.

Councilmembers Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Maritza Rivera were the two “no” votes against the budget. The two are normally on opposite sides of the council’s political spectrum — Rinck is a progressive and Rivera is more moderate — but both echoed the mayor’s concerns.

“While I think so many of the adds that we all made collectively are important, I do think that we needed to prioritize in a way that didn’t add about $75 million dollars into this budget over what the mayor sent us,” Rivera said while voting. “Those adds should have been made in a fiscally responsible way.”

Rinck said that, by funding ongoing work with one-time dollars, the council isn’t “solving the deficit, we’re scheduling it.”

Rinck acknowledged that she also played a role in the problem: During budget negotiations she pushed to include $5 million in one-time funding to support programs helping survivors of gender-based violence. The need will still be there in two years. The money won’t be.

“Every program funded this way starts our net budget season off with a cliff,” Rinck said.

Ongoing priorities

In September, Wilson, a self-described socialist, surprised many and drew praise from the business community when she introduced a relatively austere budget that made cuts and didn’t propose new taxes.

Many City Councilmembers, however, were alarmed by the cuts. Over the following month, the council held more than a dozen budget meetings — one more than 12 hours long — and considered more than 100 edits to the mayor’s budget.

The council’s amendments reverse many of the mayor’s cuts, adding $7 millions for firefighter overtime back into the budget, along with $7 million for district-specific transportation safety projects.

The council also added a number of new items based on their own priorities. That includes money for an anti-graffiti “art wall” in Delridge; neighborhood revitalization in the Central District; community center programming in South Park; police overtime for drug investigations in Little Saigon; and a light-up sculpture of the meme raccoon Jimothy in Ballard.

“Each and every one of us have proposed amendments that have made this budget stronger,” Strauss said, who represents Ballard and introduced the Jimothy funding.

In her statement before the vote, Wilson said many of the council’s additions to her budget support valuable programs, but she warned that the “one-time proposals will set expectations for additional funding in future years and, if presented more accurately as ongoing expenses, would show a project budget deficit in 2028 and beyond.”

In a Nov. 6 memo reported by Publicola , City Budget Director Aly Pennucci said that the practice of using one-time funding to pay for ongoing items has been a “major driver” of Seattle’s structural budget deficit. Pennucci said the council’s budget package increases spending in 2027 by $41.7 million, $35 million of which is marked as “one-time” spending, even though councilmembers had originally proposed it as “ongoing” spending.

If each of those items were accurately reflected as ongoing investments, the city would have a $41 million deficit in 2029, Pennucci wrote.

In some cases, such as an amendment to put $800,000 towards preserving a parent education and preschool co-op program, councilmembers hope the one-time spent will act as a “bridge,” with the hope that state lawmakers will later decide to give the program long-term funding.

“If the state doesn’t fund this, then folks are going to come back next year to want us to continue to fund this ongoing, and therein lies the issue,” Rivera said while voting to approve the parent education funding.

JumpStart and fiscal responsibility

Last year, the council unanimously approved an ordinance that aims to create more fiscal accountability for the mayor by requiring the executive to submit budgets that are balanced for six years, not just the two years required by state law.

A proposal from Councilmember Dionne Foster to hold city councilmembers to the same standard failed in a 4-5 vote.

“I don’t need a law to do what’s right,” Strauss said. “I don’t need a law or executive order to tell me how to do my job well.”

Councilmembers argued that they need more flexibility, as the mayor has months to craft a budget, while the council only has a few weeks to do it.

As in past years, the adopted budget draws heavily from the city’s JumpStart payroll tax on large companies. The tax was originally created to fund affordable housing, but Seattle mayors have consistently pulled from it to fill general budget holes.

Rivera criticized the move as undoing “our previous commitment to rebuild the JumpStart reserves” and “simply bad budgeting.”

Foster noted that only about 36% of JumpStart revenue will go to affordable housing. She successfully introduced a non-binding directive to require the city budget office to develop a plan to put 50% of JumpStart revenue into affordable housing by 2033.

Firefighter pension trouble

The council’s budget plans were almost derailed at the last minute by plans to shut down a reserve account for the firefighters pension fund.

Wilson had proposed shutting down the fund and drawing $10 million from it to prop up the general fund in her budget proposal. The council expanded on this by drawing an additional $22 million from it.

Councilmembers stressed that this would not impact the city’s ability to pay out the firefighter pension benefits it owes. But the move still drew the ire of the Firefighters union, which called it "fiscally irresponsible” and “just plain wrong.” Last week, as the council was preparing to finalize the budget, the Firefighters Pension Board filed a lawsuit against the city over the move.

Councilmembers then had to choose between proceeding with drawing from the account under the looming legal threat, or abandoning the plan, which would have forced them to rewrite large parts of the budget at the eleventh hour.

After closed-door meetings with city attorneys, the council chose to proceed with the original plan and draw from the pension reserve account. But many weren’t happy about it.

“That might have been legally authorized or appropriate, but it was morally incorrect, and I’m ashamed that our city chose to make that choice,” Councilmember Rob Saka said. “I don’t care what the lawyers say, that was wrong.”

The council’s budget also includes funding for drug addiction treatment beds; food bank staffing; fire station planning; fireboat repairs; senior center services; district-specific traffic safety projects; a new program aimed at canceling medical debt for low-income people; and staff to help the City Attorney’s Office work through a backlog of criminal cases.

The budget also preserves $37 million from the mayor’s original budget to help add nearly 1,000 shelter beds, and $352.7 million for housing, which Strauss described as the “largest annual housing investment in Seattle’s history.”

Several amendments from councilmembers failed to pass, including one from Rinck that would have put limits on the expansion of CCTV surveillance that Wilson approved earlier this month.

The mayor now has 10 days to either veto the budget or sign it into law.