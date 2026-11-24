U.S. Sen. Patty Murray is pushing for an oversight investigation into the Trump administration’s purchase of a controversial immigrant detention center in Tacoma.

In a letter sent Tuesday morning, Murray requested the inspector general within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to immediately investigate the $453 million sale of the Northwest ICE Processing Center.

Announced last week, the sale would transfer the Washington facility, with roughly 1,600 beds, from private ownership by the Florida-based GEO Group to the federal government. GEO, one of the nation’s top private prison operators, expects to net $340 million from the transaction after taxes, which will go toward stock buybacks.

The most recent assessment of the detention center site set the property’s value at $72.6 million. Earlier this year, GEO valued the detention center at $67 million, according to The Intercept.

“The Office of Inspector General must investigate this egregious waste of taxpayer dollars, which serves to enrich a private detention contractor to maintain unsafe conditions in immigration detention,” Murray wrote in her letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.

Murray, a Democrat who is poised to become chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, wants Cuffari to determine how GEO and the Department of Homeland Security landed at the hefty price.

“This waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars to pursue President Trump and Stephen Miller’s cruel and extreme immigration agenda deserves immediate attention before the sale is finalized,” Murray wrote, referring to the president’s new chief of staff and the architect of his immigration agenda.

Federal ownership could allow the Tacoma facility, which for years has faced numerous allegations of mistreatment and human rights violations, to evade oversight under a state law seeking to inspect the detention center. The state and GEO Group have been in court for years as the company has batted down the state’s attempts to investigate thousands of complaints.

The legal question has been whether the state can regulate a federal contractor, but if the feds own the facility, constitutional doctrine could bar state officials from inspecting under the 2023 law.

The Trump administration has been rumored to be looking at buying detention facilities across the country to evade oversight. Last month, GEO sold its 1,940-bed facility in Adelanto, California, to the Department of Homeland Security for $950 million.

Meanwhile, a number of Trump administration officials have worked or consulted for the company.

GEO will continue to run the Tacoma facility under a recently signed, 10-year, $1.5-billion contract with the federal government, which houses immigrants detained under the president’s crackdown.

“In short, taxpayers are sending nearly $2 billion to GEO Group to execute President Trump’s cruel immigration agenda,” Murray wrote in her letter.

Company CEO George Zoley said in a statement last week that GEO looks forward to “continuing to provide high-quality secure support services at the Northwest ICE Processing Center.”

U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Emily Randall have vowed congressional committee inquiries into the sale when Democrats retake Congress in January.

“We are going to continue to fight to do oversight, and next year in 2027, when Robert Garcia is the chair of the Oversight Committee, you better believe that we will be calling in witnesses to testify about how this deal happened, who got rich, and what the cost is for actual human beings who are being warehoused in this facility,” said Randall, a member of the committee.

Jayapal, meanwhile, is slated to become chair of the House Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said last week that the agency “purchased the Northwest ICE Processing Center on November 18 to strengthen America’s ability to enforce its immigration laws and carry out the American people’s mandate for mass deportations.”

The “big, beautiful bill” that congressional Republicans passed in summer 2025 featured tens of billions of dollars to increase the number of immigrant detention beds by tens of thousands. But a U.S. Government Accountability Office report this fall found Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “wasted funds on unsuccessful detention initiatives and lacks important information about the long-term affordability of its investments.”

A follow-up last week from the accountability agency found ICE “has neither determined the scope and costs to purchase more facilities nor updated its spending plan to reflect its current efforts.”

“ICE also hasn’t assessed the cost effectiveness of these investments,” the report reads.

In the report, ICE officials “noted that while they do not expect the effort to result in cost savings, it will help ICE fulfill its mission in locations where state governments may resist expanded detention efforts.”

Another private prison giant, CoreCivic, offered a detention center to the state of Minnesota for $75 million, only for ICE to buy it this year for $495 million. Democrats in the U.S. Senate are investigating the purchase.

GEO said last week that the company is in active negotiations that could result in the sale of three more of its facilities by the end of the year.